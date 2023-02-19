We collaborate with members to create, implement, and assess initiatives to reduce the cost of course learning materials for students. Together we promote equal access to academic success and financial wellbeing. Becoming a NoCostLearning Member allows communities of all sizes to advance their mission, support affordable education, and join a network passionate about student success. We are committed to making membership accessible, with a flexible price structure and option of additional services to fit your group.
Custom plan to start and advance your initiative
Cost data with analysis reports on your course learning materials
Member Badge to advertise your initiative to students and donors
Discounts on community services to support your initiative
Support calls for consultation and training with priority email support
Early access to our tools for computational-publishing and data-science