Membership is a collaboration to support your mission by eliminating the cost of learning materials for students

We collaborate with members to create, implement, and assess initiatives to reduce the cost of course learning materials for students. Together we promote equal access to academic success and financial wellbeing. Becoming a NoCostLearning Member allows communities of all sizes to advance their mission, support affordable education, and join a network passionate about student success. We are committed to making membership accessible, with a flexible price structure and option of additional services to fit your group.

Membership benefits